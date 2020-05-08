Nigeria: Delay in Amotekun Take-Off - Armed Robbers, Kidnappers On the Prowl Again

As the delay in the take-off of Amotekun persists, armed robbers and kidnappers go on the prowl again in the South-West region of the country.

Chairman of the South-West Governors' Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu(SAN), had announced that the recruitment and training schedule for the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, would take off in April.

But the inability of the security outfit to take off has led to the resumed rise in armed robberies and kidnappings in the South West.

Perhaps, if the Amotekun outfit had begun operations, the renewed robbery and kidnap activities in the zone, would have been effectively curtailed.

But there is a need for the southwest governors to expedite action on making Amotekun project functional.

This move is seen as a step towards nipping in the bud the activities of the bandits, who have resumed their siege on the South West.

Already, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State and his Ekiti State counterpart, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, have taken steps at appointing board members for Amotekun in their respective states.

While Governor Oyetola approved the appointment of Mr. Amitolu Shittu as the Director-General of the corps, Governor Fayemi approved the appointment of members of the Governing Board of the Ekiti Amotekun Corps.

COVID-19 hindering take-off -- DAWN boss

But Director-General of the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria, DAWN, commission, Mr. Seye Oyeleye, explained that the current COVID-19 pandemic hindered the take-off of the much-touted Amotekun.

Oyeleye noted that the six states were in the process of recruiting personnel into the corps when coronavirus struck.

The DAWN DG said: "To make Amotekun strong and efficient when it eventually commences operation, DAWN Commission and the state representatives drew up a template for the recruitment and training of the Amotekun personnel. This is to ensure uniformity in the recruitment process and particularly, to instill in the personnel, the ethics of Omoluwabi through the training, as this is what WNSN symbolises.

"Almost all the states in the region have started recruiting prospective personnel for the security outfit. But as agreed upon at one of the meetings of the special advisers to the governors on security matters, there has to be a common template for training. This is to ensure a uniform mode of operation across the region.

"Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu who is also the Chairman of the Western Nigeria Governors Forum, WNGF, said in one of his recent interactions with journalists that the security outfit and the deployment of the Amotekun vehicles would take off in April 2020 across the region.

"Unfortunately, the whole process has been stagnated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has made the gathering of the personnel for training difficult and unadvisable. The emergency posed by this deadly virus has also brought about some security challenges in some states in the region as a result of some measures being taken by the governors to prevent its spread. For instance, in the wake of recent activities of hoodlums and street urchins, some concerned Nigerians have asked why Amotekun has not been deployed to intervene.

"It is imperative to note that the six governors in the region prioritize the issue of security as it affects the lives and property of the citizens. But they are also aware of the need to avoid negative feedback from the people; the enrolment into Amotekun has to be thorough since the governors would be held accountable if the outfit goes outside its mandate. As a result of this, one would not expect the person to put on the uniform, or the Amotekun vehicles deployed without proper training and mapping out of areas to be secured.

"At this juncture, it is important to state that some vigilante and self-determination groups are working with the police and other security agencies operating within the region, to flush out these criminals. We also want to assure all that as soon as COVID-19 pandemic is over, DAWN Commission shall work with the states in continuing the process of recruiting, which has not been completed in the states and to ensure that the uniform training as directed by the governors is conducted before the deployment of personnel and vehicles."

He however assured people in the zone that the security outfit had come to stay.

"Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted the operational take-off, but as soon as the coast is clear for a resumption of activities and a return to our daily lives, the training of Amotekun personnel will commence in earnest", he assured.

Ekiti kicks off

Governor Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, said that members of the Amotekun board are Mr. Akin Aregbesola (Chairman), Brig. General Joe Komolafe (retd) (Corps Commander), Mrs. B.J Akin-Obasola (Board Member), Mr. Joel Idowu Ajayi (Board Member), Major Fatai Fakorede (retd) (Board member).

The Governor also approved the appointment of Justice Cornelius Akintayo (retd) as Chairman, Independent Amotekun Complaints Board.

Delay in Ogun

But the same cannot be said in Ogun State.

The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in Ogun State led to the delay in the take-off of Amotekun despite the passing of the bill into law by the State House of Assembly passed the Amotekun Corps into law on March 3.

Speaking on the delay, the Special Adviser to the Ogun State Governor on Public Communication, Mr. Remmy Hazzan, said as soon as the state gets over the pandemic, the government will expedite action on the setup of Amotekun.

On whether Governor Dapo Abiodun has assented to the bill after its passage by the State House of Assembly, Hazzan said he was not aware whether the bill has been presented to the governor for his assent, but expressed optimism that the bill cannot be signed in hiding.

Controversy trails appointment of DG in Osun

Also, the commencement of the Amotekun corps has been embroiled in controversy over the appointment of a Director-General for the corps.

Governor Oyetola recently approved the appointment of Mr. Amitolu Shittu as the Director-General of the corps, but the appointment has sparked mixed reactions stakeholders in the state.

The media aide to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan, who confirmed the take-off of the security outfit, said the Amotekun Corps provided intelligence which led to the arrest of the 27 illegal miners which include Chinese nationals and other local collaborators.

Omipidan said: "The Amotekun Corps has taken off in Osun with some ad-hoc staff working with the Director-General. They provided intelligence that led to the arrest of some illegal Chinese and local miners who will be been prosecuted in the court of law.

"The main recruitment into the security outfit would be done on a local government basis, where intending personnel would be selected into the Corps, the process is presently ongoing."

But the PDP had frowned at the appointment of the Director-General, saying it is alien to the law that established the security outfit."

Amotekun not suspended in Ondo

On why Amotekun has failed to take off and combat the uprising, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Akeredolu on Security Matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo said: "All arrangement for the take-off of the security network has been perfected but presently we are dealing with COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have not suspended Amotekun, it is very much on course. Let our people be patient with us as the governors in the region are battling with this pandemic.

"We have made it a point of duty that the security operatives in the state are on top of the situation, anywhere we have crisis such as killings and kidnapping, they have acted promptly.

"But be rest assured that after this pandemic, the security outfit will go to town."