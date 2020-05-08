Nigeria: Judge Who Annulled Abiola's Election Victory Dies Aged 81

7 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

Dahiru Saleh, known for being the judge who annulled the June 12 presidential election has been reported dead Thursday.

The former Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) died at the age of 81 and has been buried in accordance with the Muslim rights at his hometown in Azare, Bauchi State.

According to reports, Saleh was buried at the palace of the emir of Azare around 4:30 pm.

The June 12, 1993 election was the first democratic presidential elections held in Nigeria since the 1983 military coup.

Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, popularly known by his name abbreviation M.K.O who contested on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) defeated Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC).

Abiola polled 8,341,309 (58.36%) of the total votes casted while Tofa polled 5,952,087 (41.64%) according to African Elections Database.

The results were later annulled by the Ibrahim Babangida military regime because of allegations that they were corrupt and unfair.

Babangida, however, was a personal friend of Abiola. It is even believed that Abiola supported Babaginda's coming to power.

Cancellation of the election led to a crisis that ended with another military ruler, Sani Abacha, taking over later in the year via a coup.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.