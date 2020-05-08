Namibia: Nam Breweries Cut Executive Salaries

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) has cut its top executives' salaries by 15%.

This comes after the government banned the sale of alcohol during Namibia's first lockdown on 27 March. The ban has been extended to 1 June, which will be stage 3 of lockdown.

NBL says in an effort to avoid further business losses it is working with various stakeholders to ensure the alcoholic beverage industry will be able to resume operations as soon as possible.

NBL managing director Marco Wenk said in a statement today the company will comply with set regulations to support efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19.

"We have instituted various cost-cutting measures, including salary reductions for executives, while the rest of our more than 900 employees have thus far continued to receive their full pay," he said.

Wenk said revenue had come to a virtual standstill over the past five to six weeks. The sale of alcoholic beverages with an alcohol content of more than 3%, is by far the largest part of NBL's business, but has also been banned since 28 March.

In addition, the prolonged ban on alcohol will start to impact finished and unfinished stock write-offs significantly for the NBL in the near future.

"Yes, it is very unfortunate that our industry has been brought to a virtual standstill, but we are committed to comply with the directives and are using this time to work with other industry players and stakeholders to ensure that safe and responsible trade can resume without delay," he said.

Wenk said retrenchments would be a last resort, adding that NBL is yet to assess the overall impact of Coivd-19 on the company's business going forward. Wenk said of equal concern is the impact the ban has on over 300 000 Namibians linked directly and indirectly to formal and informal alcohol trade.

Meanwhile, export markets such as Zambia and Tanzania, where alcohol sales are permitted, would be resumed, but come with significant route-to-market challenges and costs, making these options less viable.

[email protected]