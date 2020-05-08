Kenya: Pedestrians, Motorists Caught Up in Morning Demos on Outering Road

Motorists and pedestrians were on Friday morning caught up in a demonstration by irate residents and traders along the busy Outering road in Eastlands area.

The protests against the Kariobangi North demolitions were centered at the Kariobangi - Korogocho bridge - Komarock road junction disrupting traffic on the busy Outering road.

According to Mr David Wanyoike, an activist, the protestors were enraged after the government dug trenches disruting good supply to the market as they demolished houses in Kariobangi North, an action that left more than 7,000 families homeless.

"They are protesting because the government on Monday dug big trenches that connects the market, at the moment they cannot deliver or receive their goods that they sell at the market," he told Nairobi News.

He said traders at the Korogocho market in Kariobangi area had been given three days to vacate the area.

The high court on Monday stopped the demolition of houses in the area pending the hearing and determination of a case filed by members of the Kariobangi Sewerage Self Help Group.

The hundreds of residents under the group told the court that City Hall had allocated them the parcel of land.

They listed the Lands CS Farida Karoney, Kasarani deputy commissioner, registrar of titles, chief land registrar and the attorney-general as respondents in the case.