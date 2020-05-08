Zimbabwe: COVID-19 - Pandemic Stalls Marry Mubaiwa Cases

THE Covid-19 pandemic has stalled progress regarding the extraterrestrial investigations into cases in which Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa, who is facing attempted murder and money laundering charges, the State has said.

In his application for further postponement of the two cases, prosecutor Progress Maringamoyo told the court that they wanted the matter to be set for July 31, 2020.

Harare magistrate regional court magistrate Mr Trainos Utahwashe postponed the matter to July 31 pending the investigations.