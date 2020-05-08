Namibia: Public Transport Operators Warned Against Excessive Pricing

8 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

THE Ministry of Works and Transport has issued a stern warning to all public transport operators to desist from taking advantage of the Covid-19 crisis by increasing fares.

In a press release minister John Mutorwa said excessive pricing is illegal and any operator who is guilty of this will be legally dealt with.

"The ministry has learnt some operators...are charging customers and commuters in excess of the prescribed tariffs in respect of the various routes, throughout the country. The ministry would like to earnestly request all operators to cease from such practice as the right legal procedure that could authorise such increments has not been adhered to," said Mutorwa.

He said any tariff increment is the sole responsibility of the road transportation board of Namibia (RTBN) after having received a request to that effect.

"In the case of any increase above 10%, an application should be submitted to the RTBN for consideration and/or subsequent approval or refusal. Given the above, all public carrier permit holders are hereby strongly advised to apply through the RTBN for any proposed or envisaged increment to tariffs," he said.

Mutorwa urged all public passenger permit holders to strictly comply with regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.