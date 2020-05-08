Namibia: Public Transport Operators Warned Against Excessive Pricing

THE Ministry of Works and Transport has issued a stern warning to all public transport operators to desist from taking advantage of the Covid-19 crisis by increasing fares.

In a press release minister John Mutorwa said excessive pricing is illegal and any operator who is guilty of this will be legally dealt with.

"The ministry has learnt some operators...are charging customers and commuters in excess of the prescribed tariffs in respect of the various routes, throughout the country. The ministry would like to earnestly request all operators to cease from such practice as the right legal procedure that could authorise such increments has not been adhered to," said Mutorwa.

He said any tariff increment is the sole responsibility of the road transportation board of Namibia (RTBN) after having received a request to that effect.

"In the case of any increase above 10%, an application should be submitted to the RTBN for consideration and/or subsequent approval or refusal. Given the above, all public carrier permit holders are hereby strongly advised to apply through the RTBN for any proposed or envisaged increment to tariffs," he said.

Mutorwa urged all public passenger permit holders to strictly comply with regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19.