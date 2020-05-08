Namibia: Drug Accused Gets Bail

8 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The man who was last month reportedly found to be in possession of 605 Mandrax tablets, which may have led to the death of two young men in Windhoek, was on Tuesday released on bail of N$5 000 in the Rehoboth Magistrate's Court.

Jacques Coetzee (37) was arrested on 21 April at about 20h00 along the B1 road just outside Rehoboth.

He is suspected to have supplied Lorenzo Einbeck (21) and his cousin Romarlo Brown (22) with drugs which could have caused their deaths.

Magistrate Kandipwapa Nangombe granted Coetzee, who opted for a private lawyer, bail.

Coetzee was first denied bail after his first court appearance in the Rehoboth Magistrate's Court on 24 April, but approached the court again on 5 May for a bail application.

He is charged with possession of illicit drugs with the intention to deal.

The accused is expected to appear in court on 1 June. If he fails to do so, a warrant for his arrest will be issued.

Last month, national police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said Coetzee's arrest followed after the two men died of a suspected drug overdose in the Otjomuise area.

"The arrested suspect is believed to have supplied the individuals with the drugs that led to their deaths," she said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.