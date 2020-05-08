Namibia: Drug Accused Gets Bail

The man who was last month reportedly found to be in possession of 605 Mandrax tablets, which may have led to the death of two young men in Windhoek, was on Tuesday released on bail of N$5 000 in the Rehoboth Magistrate's Court.

Jacques Coetzee (37) was arrested on 21 April at about 20h00 along the B1 road just outside Rehoboth.

He is suspected to have supplied Lorenzo Einbeck (21) and his cousin Romarlo Brown (22) with drugs which could have caused their deaths.

Magistrate Kandipwapa Nangombe granted Coetzee, who opted for a private lawyer, bail.

Coetzee was first denied bail after his first court appearance in the Rehoboth Magistrate's Court on 24 April, but approached the court again on 5 May for a bail application.

He is charged with possession of illicit drugs with the intention to deal.

The accused is expected to appear in court on 1 June. If he fails to do so, a warrant for his arrest will be issued.

Last month, national police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said Coetzee's arrest followed after the two men died of a suspected drug overdose in the Otjomuise area.

"The arrested suspect is believed to have supplied the individuals with the drugs that led to their deaths," she said.