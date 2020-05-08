Malawi: Ndirande MP Mpinganjira Furious With 'No Through Road' for Presidential Cavalcade

Deputy Minister of Defence, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ndirande (Blantyre City Centre), Chipiliro Mpinganjira is reportedly furious with his constituents over reports that they attacked President Peter Mutharika's convoy by pelting stones in the voilatile township on Thursday after filing nominations papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Mutharika's convoy was blocked in Ndirade after presenting nomination papers

Mutharika, 80-year-old but still alert filed his nomination papers for the July 2 rerun alongside his new running mate Atupele Muluzi, the 41-year old son of former President Bakili Muluzi, who ruled Malawi from 1994 to 1999.

According to video footage that went viral on social media platforms, opposition supporters threw stones at one of cars of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cars leading the motorcade.

Ndirande MP Mpinganjira has reportedly asked the constituents to idetfy trouble makers of the incident.

Mpinganjira is "embarrassed" that the people in his constituency were blocking the road for President Mutharika to pass through the township, chanting 'Pitala asadutse! [No through road for Peter Mutharika].

Others chanted 'Achoke! Pitala achoke! [Peter Mutharika, leave office!]."

The MP has blamed what he called the criminal behavior of some opposition leaders.

But presidential spokesman Mgeme Kalilani said President Mutharika was not hurt and the presidential motorcade was intact.

He said the stoning could have been on cars of party supporters who had gone earlier before Mutharika.

Kalilani said Mutharika changed routes to return to Sanjika Palace because it was getting dark but said the President and Muluzi addred people around Ndirande Market.

"Together we will be the bridge to the future, together we will win this election," President Mutharika told supporters.

Crowds of people in the two parties' blue and yellow colours thronged the streets, ignoring a ban on public gatherings of more than 50 people due to the coronavirus pandemic.