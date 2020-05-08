Malawi: Ndirande MP Mpinganjira Furious With 'No Through Road' for Presidential Cavalcade

8 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Deputy Minister of Defence, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ndirande (Blantyre City Centre), Chipiliro Mpinganjira is reportedly furious with his constituents over reports that they attacked President Peter Mutharika's convoy by pelting stones in the voilatile township on Thursday after filing nominations papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Mutharika's convoy was blocked in Ndirade after presenting nomination papers

Mutharika, 80-year-old but still alert filed his nomination papers for the July 2 rerun alongside his new running mate Atupele Muluzi, the 41-year old son of former President Bakili Muluzi, who ruled Malawi from 1994 to 1999.

According to video footage that went viral on social media platforms, opposition supporters threw stones at one of cars of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cars leading the motorcade.

Ndirande MP Mpinganjira has reportedly asked the constituents to idetfy trouble makers of the incident.

Mpinganjira is "embarrassed" that the people in his constituency were blocking the road for President Mutharika to pass through the township, chanting 'Pitala asadutse! [No through road for Peter Mutharika].

Others chanted 'Achoke! Pitala achoke! [Peter Mutharika, leave office!]."

The MP has blamed what he called the criminal behavior of some opposition leaders.

But presidential spokesman Mgeme Kalilani said President Mutharika was not hurt and the presidential motorcade was intact.

He said the stoning could have been on cars of party supporters who had gone earlier before Mutharika.

Kalilani said Mutharika changed routes to return to Sanjika Palace because it was getting dark but said the President and Muluzi addred people around Ndirande Market.

"Together we will be the bridge to the future, together we will win this election," President Mutharika told supporters.

Crowds of people in the two parties' blue and yellow colours thronged the streets, ignoring a ban on public gatherings of more than 50 people due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.