Namibia: E-Med to Close Two Stations

8 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Roxane Bayer

EMERGENCY medical evacuation company, E-Med Rescue 24, will be closing down two of their stations.

According to chief executive officer Bertus Struwig of Prosperity Group, the company that owns E-Med Rescue, they will be closing down the stations in Ongwediva and Otjiwarongo. He added that this was due to the current economic crisis and the fact that it was not economically viable to continue operating in these small towns. He, however, told The Namibian earlier this week that they were still working on when these stations will be shut down.

Struwig further said that the closing of these stations will impact the positions of four people. However, they are currently working on a new plan to either relocate them or to have a lighter presence in the two towns.

"We are still in the process of finalising plans," said Struwig.

There are six E-Med 24 stations around the country, including Windhoek, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay, Tsumeb, Otjiwarongo and Ongwediva.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.