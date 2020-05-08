Namibia: E-Med to Close Two Stations

EMERGENCY medical evacuation company, E-Med Rescue 24, will be closing down two of their stations.

According to chief executive officer Bertus Struwig of Prosperity Group, the company that owns E-Med Rescue, they will be closing down the stations in Ongwediva and Otjiwarongo. He added that this was due to the current economic crisis and the fact that it was not economically viable to continue operating in these small towns. He, however, told The Namibian earlier this week that they were still working on when these stations will be shut down.

Struwig further said that the closing of these stations will impact the positions of four people. However, they are currently working on a new plan to either relocate them or to have a lighter presence in the two towns.

"We are still in the process of finalising plans," said Struwig.

There are six E-Med 24 stations around the country, including Windhoek, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay, Tsumeb, Otjiwarongo and Ongwediva.