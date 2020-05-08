South Africa: Nelson Mandela's Former Physician and Friend, Dr Michael Plit, Dies

8 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Vanessa Banton

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has honoured the late president's personal physician, Dr Michael Plit, who has died.

"We have been saddened to hear of the loss of yet another person who played an important role in Nelson Mandela's life - Dr Michael Plit, who was Madiba's personal physician for well over two decades. We send heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," the Nelson Mandela Foundation said in a statement on Friday.

The foundation said although Mandela was treated by several medical practitioners, especially in his last 10 years, it was Dr Plit who he called on the most.

"Dr Plit became more of a friend than a hired professional, more of a trusted counsellor than a physician. He was always there for Madiba, through thick and thin."

Mandela's personal assistant Zelda la Grange recalled: "Madiba literally trusted Dr Plit with his life."

Source: News24

