Kenya: Virus Dashes Kipruto's Big Dreams in Saudi Arabia

After the Saudi Volleyball Federation (SVF) cancelled the 2020 volleyball league due to coronavirus pandemic, Kenyan international Sila Kipruto says his desire to reach full potential at his club Al Jawa has crumbled.

The federation had suspended the league following a directive from the General Sports Authority in March until further notice with one month remaining to the end of season.

Kipruto, whose six-month contract with the Arabian side ended last month, said the federation decided to cancel the league altogether. Saudi Arabia has 30,251 Covid-19 cases, 200 deaths and 5,431 recoveries as of Thursday.

"I was optimistic that the remaining league matches would be rescheduled for a later date but it is sad that won't happen. Clubs down here have started mapping out the schedule for next season that will start in October if coronavirus would have been curbed," said the Cheptil Secondary School alumnus.

"As a result, I can't really tell whether my contract will be renewed or not but we will have to wait and see. Luckly, I have a manager and if other clubs in Saudi Arabia will be interested in my services I will be free to move. For now, I'm doing my individual workout at the club's gymnasium to keep fit and kill boredom," he said.

Al Jawa finished sixth last season in the Saudi Arabia Volleyball League and were placed fourth from 10 matches played in the 14-team league before the season was called off.

Kipruto said they are in regular communication with the Kenyan embassy in Saudi Arabia on travel arrangements and said he can't wait to be back home.

"Officials at the embassy have assured me of my return home, and that is comforting. Priority is being given to patients in India. I'm ready to undergo testing before travelling," said the national and Kenya Prisons men's team player.

Kipruto said when he returns, he will go back to Prisons and wait for the league to restart after it was put off in March due to the virus. He said: "I'll play for Prisons as I wait for my next move. I hope the lessons I have picked here will be helpful."