Namibia: Government's Emergency Income Grant Benefits Half a Million Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The Ministry of Finance this week said a total of 576,104 people out of 970,720 applicants were approved for payment under the Emergency Income Grant which ended midnight on 30 April, an official said.

The Ministry's Chief Public Relations Officer Tonateni Shidhudhu in a statement said that the payments to over half a million Namibians have been made and the remaining payments for approved applicants are in the process of disbursement.

"A large number of applicants were rejected for various reasons that included ID number belonging to the deceased persons, mismatch of names and ID numbers with official records," he said.

According to Shidhudhu, the ministry managed to disburse about N$432 million, since the commencement of the disbursement of funds on 14 April.

Meanwhile, Shidhudhu said the Ministry of Finance has set 8 May as the due date for verification for those who have not received the grants.