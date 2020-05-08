South Africa: #JusticeForBobo - Investigations Ongoing As KZN Police Recover Unidentified Human Remains

8 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

Investigations into the disappearance of a KwaZulu-Natal Grade 12 pupil are continuing, after police recovered unidentified human remains in the Wewe River in Tongaat on Friday.

"On 28 April 2020 at 14:00, a 16-year-old male was allegedly kidnapped in Hambanathi township. A case of kidnapping was opened at the Tongaat police station for investigation," KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker told News24 on Friday.

A viral video on social media shows what is allegedly believed to be Andile "Bobo" Mchunu being beaten to death after he reportedly stole alcohol.

Following the release of the video, the hashtag #JusticeForBobo started trending on social media.

The case is now in the hands of detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit, who took over the investigation.

"Yesterday, six suspects were taken in for questioning," Naicker added.

The remains that were recovered by the SAPS Search and Rescue Unit from the river have not been identified yet.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.