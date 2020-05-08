South Africa: #JusticeForBobo - Investigations Ongoing As KZN Police Recover Unidentified Human Remains

Investigations into the disappearance of a KwaZulu-Natal Grade 12 pupil are continuing, after police recovered unidentified human remains in the Wewe River in Tongaat on Friday.

"On 28 April 2020 at 14:00, a 16-year-old male was allegedly kidnapped in Hambanathi township. A case of kidnapping was opened at the Tongaat police station for investigation," KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker told News24 on Friday.

A viral video on social media shows what is allegedly believed to be Andile "Bobo" Mchunu being beaten to death after he reportedly stole alcohol.

Following the release of the video, the hashtag #JusticeForBobo started trending on social media.

The case is now in the hands of detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit, who took over the investigation.

"Yesterday, six suspects were taken in for questioning," Naicker added.

The remains that were recovered by the SAPS Search and Rescue Unit from the river have not been identified yet.

Source: News24