Namibia: Private Schools Under the Radar As Ministry Cuts Funding

Investigations by the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture on government subsidies to 206 private schools have revealed these institutions misappropriated the funds.

This in turn led to the government placing a moratorium on the subsidies to these schools two years ago, with the ministry citing these discrepancies.

One of the requirements for private schools to receive the subsidy was that 10% of its enrolment should be disadvantaged children.

The ministry's executive director, Sanet Steenkamp, made these revelations yesterday to the media at the Covid-19 Communication Centre in Windhoek.

Before the moratorium was placed, the last amount disbursed to private schools was N$87 million per annum.

Steenkamp told the media private schools could not account for the funds in audited reports, while some reports submitted did not reflect the situation on the ground.

She said three years ago, the ministry made an assessment of private schools, which uncovered the discrepancies and then decided to stop the subsidy to private schools.

Before that, the government only gave them one third of the funds for two years.

No subsidy was paid out for the 2019/20 financial year.

Steenkamp said the funds disbursed to private schools were then channelled to state schools, as a sense of equity needed to be brought in.

Steenkamp added public schools required more funding than private schools because 206 private schools have 48 244 pupils, while 1 714 public schools have more than 788 000 pupils.

"We also found out the 10% enrolment requirement of underprivileged and minority pupils in private schools was not being done.

"As the government, we said let us see how to take the resources we have and channel them for every child to benefit; and even for this year when things are tight, we still did not reduce the community subsidy, which is N$22 per child per day, to the community hostels, because we saw it is imperative that children are funded," she said.

Steenkamp said the government is still paying salaries of teachers who work at church schools based on their recruitment of the public service.

Additionally, the government also provides funding to community hostels.

Speaking at the same platform, minister of education, arts and culture Anna Nghipondoka said there are different categories of funding.

"The reason we took away funding from these private schools in 2018 is because of the shortage of funds, and the funding model was not universal.

We are working on a subsidy policy to private schools to see how to revive it.

Funding was to allow for pupils from disadvantaged families to enrol at those schools, but that did not happen," she said.