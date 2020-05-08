Zimbabwe: Govt Speaks On ZDF Deployment

Government had today dismissed repeated allegations that it had deployed its army to Mozambique to fight some armed elements bent on destabilising that country.

Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said members of the public would be informed whenever the Government deployed soldiers to a foreign country.

"The Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs would like to inform the public that it is not true that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces had deployed troops in Mozambique to fight some armed elements destabilising that country. The deployment allegations are not only outright falsehoods but malicious hence the fake news should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve. Whenever the ZDF is deployed, the population is always informed in accordance with the dictates of the country's Constitution," said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri in a statement.