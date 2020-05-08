Malawi: Ng'ambi Set to Retire At Leopards

7 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Benjamin Nyirenda

Malawi veteran international midfielder Robert 'Baggio' Ng'ambi who is currently playing for South African side Black Leopards is set to retire at the team.

Nng'ambo: Leopards is my home where I started my career in South Africa.-Photo by Gallo Images

The 33-year-old originally joined Black Leopards in 2005 from Zimbabwean side together with his countrymen Peter Mponda and Allan Kamanga.

In 2012 he joined Platinum Stars but returned to Leopards two seasons ago after Stars were relegated to the National First Division.

He initially had signed a one year contract which the team extended.

The former Bakili Bullets creative midfielder told Nyasa Times that he is happy at Leopards now and he would love to help the team avoid relegation this season.

"If all goes well I would love to retire here at Leopards. The team has been good to me since I arrived in South Africa. Though I left for sometime they welcomed me back when I wanted to come back.

"I know its tough to make a decision right now because of the lockdown but you know the respect I have for the team. Our focus now is to help the team avoid relegation. We can't afford to go down. We will fight until the end. It won't be easy but we will fight," he said.

Leopards are currently bottom on the 16 team league with 20 points from 24 games and next rivals are AmaZulu on position 15 with 23 points from the same number of games.

N'gambi said he considers Leopards as his home because it is where he started hiscareer in South Africa.

