Zimbabwe: Japan Provides Millions to Fight Hunger in Zimbabwe

7 May 2020
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Danai Mwarumbwa

Harare — Japan has announced an additional US$14,8 million (R272,3 million) to ensure food security to vulnerable populations in Zimbabwe.

The funding will enable the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Zimbabwean government to procure 25 600 tonnes to meet the needs of 512 000 households in rural areas for a period of six months.

"The maize procured to support the government's efforts will help to cushion Zimbabweans at the peak of the hunger season", said Eddie Rowe, the WFP Zimbabwe director.

Recurring droughts and the negative effects of economic conditions have resulted in Zimbabwe currently facing one of its most severe food security crises.

The number of acutely food insecure Zimbabweans has risen to 4,3 million, from 3,8 million at the end of last year.

The total number of food-insecure people now stands at 7,7 million, which is almost half of the population.

Toshiyuki Iwado, the Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, expressed solidarity with vulnerable populations in Zimbabwe.

"Given the extent and severity of the current food insecurity crisis in Zimbabwe, the government of Japan decided to increase its funding even further," the envoy said.

Donor countries have contributed to efforts to eradicate hunger in Zimbabwe but there is a shortfall of $130 million (R2,39 billion).

The current coronavirus pandemic outbreak is worsening the situation.

Four people have died from 34 infections in Zimbabwe.

July Moyo, the Zimbabwe Minister of Local Government and Public Works, welcomed Japan's pledge.

"The much-needed assistance will leave visible footprints in the most vulnerable communities in Zimbabwe," Moyo said.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.