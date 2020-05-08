Malawi/South Africa: Mzava Says Its Been Tough to Train in Lockdown

7 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Benjamin Nyirenda

South Africa-based Malawi defender Limbikani 'Pupa' Mzava who plays for Highlands Park a team he joined from Golden Arrows at the start of the season has said the lockdown has been a tough time on players to train but they had to remain strong.

Currently the Absa Premiership league in South Africa is on hold due to the lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Malawian players playing in South Africa are also caught in this situation and have most of the time to train on their own as they wait for the decision from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on the future of the league in the country.

"You know it has been very hard training inside the house as we were not allowed to go outside and train. But we had to work hard and remain fit. It's better off now since they have announced that we can run outside in the morning and in the past two days (Saturday and Monday) we have been running and its helping us.

"You know as a team we will fight to finish in the Top Eight. If the season can end today or tomorrow then we will be in Top Eight because we are on position eight in the log right now.

"But if we are going to finish off the season then we have to fight for top eight position. It won't be easy after this break but that's our aim. All the teams were in the same situation so it will be like we are all starting afresh and we will compete the same way. But our aim is to finish in the Top Eight and compete in the MTN 8 next season," the former Golden Arrows defender concluded.

The PSL Board of Governors are meeting on Thursday to discuss the way forward for the league.

