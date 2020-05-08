Namibia: Roads Congested As Lockdown Ends

Namibians returning from various parts of the country have embraced the precautionary measures put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

This follows the lapse of the national lockdown regulations on Monday, allowing Namibians to travel freely throughout the country.

At checkpoints countrywide, Namibians are being subjected to screening for the coronavirus, which includes temperature testing and compliance with travel regulations, particularly the limit on the number of passengers per vehicle. This was the general consensus of motorists from different parts of the country, travelling mainly to Windhoek, as they waited to be screened at the Okahandja roadblock.

"The level of compliance is good. People are really trying. Even if it is not the prescribed masks, they are wearing something to protect themselves. Most people are adhering to the passenger limits per vehicle," a police officer told Nampa.

Although most of the motorists complained about the time some spent in the queue of around 100 cars, minibuses and trucks, the long wait was worth it.

"This is in the country's best interest. The government is doing all it can to protect us. We must comply," said one motorist.

Another motorist complained about fatigue and said the screening process can be improved. "We are being screened at all checkpoints and this does not make sense. They must just issue a certificate to show that people in a specific vehicle have already been screened," he suggested.

Police statistics showed that at least 200 sedans and bakkies and around 50 haulage trucks had passed through the roadblock between 14h00 and 17h00 on Monday.

Around 1 200 people were screened at the checkpoint, mostly children under the age of 10.

Namibia has recorded 16 positive coronavirus cases, of which eight have recovered.

The country has not recorded a new case in more than four weeks nor has it recorded any deaths.

- Nampa