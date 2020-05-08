Malawi: Nsanje Full Council Blacklists Contractors

Nsanje — Nsanje full council has agreed to blacklist contractors in the district who have either failed to complete construction works or provided substandard works.

Members of the full council Monday agreed that all the contractors who have been providing substandard works to the district will not be given contracts.

Chairperson for Development Service Committee, Francis Chabvi, said the districts has the responsibility of ensuring that it has durable and quality construction works and not providing contracts to people who have failed the council either by substandard works or failing to complete their works.

"Councils are losing a lot of money due to these scrupulous contractors. This time around, these people have no room in the district. Enough is enough," said Chabvi.

In the full council meeting Traditional Authority (TA) Chimombo agreed the sentiments made by Chabvi saying something needs to be done to ensure that sanity is achieved in the district.

He said as a full council, it has a responsibility of making sure that Nsanje district stands out in terms of quality construction works.

"Let me agree with the chair on his sentiments. We need to do more to ensure that we are provided with quality construction services. This is our district and we need to guard it in every aspect of development," said TA Chimombo.

Chairperson for the council Andrew Piliminta asked members of the full council on what should be done to ensure that quality services are rendered to the district more especially on the construction projects.

"It is really pathetic to see that government's money is being used unnecessarily. We need to tighten some nuts.

"I propose that all those who provided substandard works and even failed to complete any projects, should be blacklisted. We need to invite them to a round table to communicate the message and force them to complete the projects," said Piliminta attracting hand clapping from other members in support of the move.

Director of Planning and Development Smith Mnenula welcomed the development saying his office will make it possible to ensure that what has been agreed, should be put in practice.

"This is the right direction taken by the full council. The district needs quality construction works which can uplift the face of the district.