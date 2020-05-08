Namibia: General Busted for Buying Booze Worth N$70 000

A senior member of the Namibian Defence Force has been caught and fined N$4 000 after he was found to be complicit in the illegal sale of alcohol during the nationwide lockdown period.

The police confirmed yesterday Brigadier General Petrus Nathinge was fined N$4 000 for allegedly obtaining liquor in contravention of the Covid-19 regulations during 23-24 April at a wholesale depot in Windhoek. According to the police, the liquor, which was worth N$71 055, was bought at the Woermann Brock depot in the Lafrenz area.

The seller, Jeaco Walkman, was also fined N$4 000. New Era understands the liquor was meant for one of the army canteens. Approached for comment, police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi confirmed the incident. Nathinge is the Chief of Central Staff in the Ministry of Defence.

During Stage 1 of the national Covid-19 lockdown period, which lapsed on Monday, the sale of liquor containing more than 3% content of alcohol was prohibited as part of the state of emergency Covid-19 regulations. Since the partial lockdown of Khomas and Erongo regions on 28 March, the sale of alcohol through the backdoor, has been a burning issue for the authorities.

The authorities have strengthened regulations on alcohol sale during the current Stage 2 lockdown period, with the selling of liquor containing less than 3% of alcohol also banned. The current stage two ends on 2 June 2020. Government had initially allowed beverages such as Tafel Radler and Windhoek Light beer to be sold as they contained less than 3% of alcohol content.