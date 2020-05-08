Kenya: Suspected Robber Commits Suicide in Police Cell

8 May 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

A suspected robber is reported to have committed suicide inside a police station on Thursday.

Henry Wachira Njuguna alias Machua, 32, is said to have take his life inside Rumuruti Police Station in Laikipia County.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News and filed under OB number 4/6/5/2020, it was reported by Mr Peter Kipkasi of police number 60656 that he visited a building within the police station that serves as a temporary police cell when he found the prisoner dead.

"His body was hanging with a strap removed from his jacket tied around his neck and the other end tied at the door ventilation grills," the report read in part.

Njuguna was on Wednesday at around 11pm arrested by the area chief, who was in company of police officers, following a public outcry accusing him of robbing locals.

In a police report filed under OB number 5/5/5/2020, Mr Njuguna was posing as a police officer as he reportedly terrorised local residents.

The report further stated that the deceased suspect appeared to be drunk and disorderly.

His body was taken to Nyahururu level 5 hospital mortuary awaiting a postmortem.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.