Namibia: Claim Your Benefits - Gipf

7 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

The Government Institutions Pension Fund is calling on former members or beneficiaries who have not claimed or received their pension benefits to do so before the end of this month.

If the benefits are not claimed by then, they would be paid over to the Guardian Fund held at the Master of the High Court.

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) said this in a media statement issued this week.

These members, who either left employment due to retirement, resignation, ill health, disability or retrenchment should contact the human resources offices of their former employers and complete a claim form with relevant supporting documents for submission to the fund.

In that statement, the fund's operations manager, Anna Hambuda, further explained family members or beneficiaries of GIPF deceased members who fall in the listed categories are similarly requested to contact the HR offices where members were employed as soon as possible.

She said a list of names of the former members who have not claimed their pension benefits has been made available on the fund's website and was disclosed to the to government and participating institutions' HR staff.

It will also be published in newspapers and other print media, on all GIPF social media platforms, and will be made available through national radio stations.

For more details on this, Hambuda said the public should contact GIPF offices countrywide.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.