Namibia: Claim Your Benefits - Gipf

The Government Institutions Pension Fund is calling on former members or beneficiaries who have not claimed or received their pension benefits to do so before the end of this month.

If the benefits are not claimed by then, they would be paid over to the Guardian Fund held at the Master of the High Court.

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) said this in a media statement issued this week.

These members, who either left employment due to retirement, resignation, ill health, disability or retrenchment should contact the human resources offices of their former employers and complete a claim form with relevant supporting documents for submission to the fund.

In that statement, the fund's operations manager, Anna Hambuda, further explained family members or beneficiaries of GIPF deceased members who fall in the listed categories are similarly requested to contact the HR offices where members were employed as soon as possible.

She said a list of names of the former members who have not claimed their pension benefits has been made available on the fund's website and was disclosed to the to government and participating institutions' HR staff.

It will also be published in newspapers and other print media, on all GIPF social media platforms, and will be made available through national radio stations.

For more details on this, Hambuda said the public should contact GIPF offices countrywide.