Zimbabwe: MDC-A Suspends Parliament Activities

MDC Alliance has today said it has suspended participation in Parliament activities pending further consultations of its structures following the expulsion of four of its members from the August House.

The opposition's deputy national chairperson, Mr Job Sikhala said the party's national standing committee had resolved on Wednesday to suspend all activities of Parliament in protest of the recall of four legislators on Tuesday.

Mr Sikhala said this today at the party head office while addressing journalists.

Parliament expelled Mr Charlton Hwende (Kuwadzana East), Prosper Mutseyami (Dangamvura Chikanga) Thabita Khumalo (Proportionate Representative) and Senator Lilian Timveous after MDC-T secretary general, Mr Douglas Mwonzora wrote to Parliament saying the four were no longer representing the interests of the party.