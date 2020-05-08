Zimbabwe: MDC-A Suspends Parliament Activities

7 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)

MDC Alliance has today said it has suspended participation in Parliament activities pending further consultations of its structures following the expulsion of four of its members from the August House.

The opposition's deputy national chairperson, Mr Job Sikhala said the party's national standing committee had resolved on Wednesday to suspend all activities of Parliament in protest of the recall of four legislators on Tuesday.

Mr Sikhala said this today at the party head office while addressing journalists.

Parliament expelled Mr Charlton Hwende (Kuwadzana East), Prosper Mutseyami (Dangamvura Chikanga) Thabita Khumalo (Proportionate Representative) and Senator Lilian Timveous after MDC-T secretary general, Mr Douglas Mwonzora wrote to Parliament saying the four were no longer representing the interests of the party.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

