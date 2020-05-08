Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance MPs to Disengage From Parliament Activities

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance has announced that its legislators are disengaging from all national activities after four of its members were recalled from parliament at the instigation of former ally Douglas Mwonzora.

Addressing the media following a national standing committee meeting yesterday, Job Sikhala, the MDC-A vice chairperson said they have resolved that all legislators disengage from national processes while they consult organs of the party and membership on the way forward.

"This is in the interests of the people not in the interests of individuals, we have resolved that all our MPs will stop engaging with anything to do with ZANU PF.

"This will go on until the party says otherwise. Disengaging from anything to do with Parliament, from anything to do with Zanu PF, but the final decision about withdrawal will come at the end of a consultative process with the party's structures and other interest groups," said Sikhala.

The party has also expelled Morgen Komichi, Elias Mudzuri and Douglas Mwonzora saying they have expelled themselves because of their actions.

Sikhala also declared war on ZANU PF which he accused of wanting to destroy the opposition party and create a one party state.