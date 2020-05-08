Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance MPs to Disengage From Parliament Activities

7 May 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance has announced that its legislators are disengaging from all national activities after four of its members were recalled from parliament at the instigation of former ally Douglas Mwonzora.

Addressing the media following a national standing committee meeting yesterday, Job Sikhala, the MDC-A vice chairperson said they have resolved that all legislators disengage from national processes while they consult organs of the party and membership on the way forward.

"This is in the interests of the people not in the interests of individuals, we have resolved that all our MPs will stop engaging with anything to do with ZANU PF.

"This will go on until the party says otherwise. Disengaging from anything to do with Parliament, from anything to do with Zanu PF, but the final decision about withdrawal will come at the end of a consultative process with the party's structures and other interest groups," said Sikhala.

The party has also expelled Morgen Komichi, Elias Mudzuri and Douglas Mwonzora saying they have expelled themselves because of their actions.

Sikhala also declared war on ZANU PF which he accused of wanting to destroy the opposition party and create a one party state.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.