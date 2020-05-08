Namibia: /Goagoseb Remanded in Custody On Assault Charges

Members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and plus (LGBTQ+) community assembled in front of the Gobabis Magistrate's Court on Tuesday during the court appearance of three men charged with the assault of a member of their community.

The men are Frans Migub /Goagoseb (55), a former Namibian Democratic Movement for Change (NMDC) presidential candidate; 22-year-old Lucas Membenange and Gerson Kooitjie (38).

The trio made their first appearance in the Gobabis Magistrate's Court on charges of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.

This was sparked after incidents involving the complainant, Daniel Koos on two occasions early this year.

/Goagoseb was thrown into the spotlight after a video recording in which he appears to be whipping Koos, who is tied to a chair, went viral on social media last week.

Nicodemus 'Mama Africa' Aoxamub, executive director of Rights Not Rescue Trust of Namibia (RNRT) and human rights activist, said the demonstration was a sign of solidarity against violence and immoral practices against the LGBTQ+ community, as well as against violence against all humans.

"It is inhuman and no one deserves to go through such, regardless. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands," Aoxamub said.

Aoxamub further condemned labelling and derogatory names or terms which "demonstrate societal intolerance towards the LGBTQ+ community", adding that name-calling is a violation of human dignity.

Reigning Mr Gay Namibia, Rivelino Reinecke, at the gathering lauded law enforcement agencies for doing their job and arresting perpetrators of violence.

He called on Namibian lawmakers to develop laws and enforce protective measures for the LGBTQ+ community and to abolish Act 21 under the Combating of Immoral Practices Act of 1980, which "instigates and promotes such acts against the gay and lesbian community".

The accused have been denied bail and remain in custody.

They were advised to lodge a formal bail application if they wish to be released.

The case has been postponed to 28 July for further investigation.

- Nampa