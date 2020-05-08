Malawi: Concern Worldwide Pumps in K16.5 Million to Mangochi COVID-19 Fight

7 May 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Kondwani Magombo

Mangochi — Concern Worldwide in Mangochi has donated K16.5 million to the district's health office to help in the sensitization of communities on COVID-19 and procurement of related consumables for the district hospital and health centers.

Mangochi District Hospital Chief Preventive Health Officer, Dr. Kondwani Mamba, disclosed this on Wednesday when he updated the media in the district on how the health office is faring in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Mamba said Concern Worldwide was among the first partners in the district who came forward to support the district's COVID-19 response plan and that the support had gone a long way in supporting awareness and sensitization activities.

"We got the financial support from Concern Worldwide in two chunks of more than MK8 million each and we have managed to reach out to the corners of the district with sensitization and awareness," explained Dr. Mamba.

He added that the district health office (DHO) had also managed to procure hand-washing buckets and other consumables for the district hospital and all health centers.

Mangochi Concern Worldwide District Programs Manager, Akunsitu Kananji, said in an interview as a humanitarian organization, they felt the need to jump in the moment government declared the pandemic a disaster.

Kananji said her organization had scaled down its development activities in its three impact areas in traditional authorities Makanjira, Katuli and Mponda, to concentrate on the fight against COVID-19.

"We are also using our staff in the three TAs to reach out to the households to sensitise them on hand washing using the common tip-cup (Mponda giya) and soap considering that not everyone in rural areas can afford a bucket with a tap," she explained.

Other partners who have supported the DHO in the fight include the Icelandic International Development Agency (ICEIDA), Blantyre Institute Community Ophthalmology (BICO), Baylor and Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS), according to Mangochi DHO.

Meanwhile, the Mangochi DHO has conducted 11 COVID-19 tests all of which came out negative.

The DHO has been following 64 people but 61 have since graduated from their incubation period of 14 days while three are yet to graduate this weekend.

