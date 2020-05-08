Kenya: Dedan Kimathi University Holds Virtual 2020 Graduation for 1,600 Graduands

Nyeri — Dedan Kimathi University of Science and Technology Friday conducting a virtual graduation ceremony, conferring 1,600 students with diplomas and degrees as the university proceeded with the annual event despite disruptions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike in the past where the graduands and their parents congregated in the university's graduation square, the venue was shifted to the university's boardroom the university council members conducted the event.

Save for lack of a gathering, graduation procedures were followed with Dean of faculties reading the names of the graduands who were conferred degrees and diplomas.

University Senate members and Dean of faculties present maintained social distancing inside the hall.

The graduates and their families followed the proceedings streamed live on Facebook and You Tube within the confines of their homes.

The university offers technology-based courses such as software engineering.

Speaking while conferring degrees, the university's Acting Chancellor Dr Jane Nyakango said that the institution is on the forefront in the fight against COVID-19.

"We as an institution are in the forefront in providing solutions to the pandemic, we have developed hand sanitizers, reusable masks, hazmat suits and we are currently developing a ventilator to save patient's lives," said Nyakango.

Der Nyakango said she was confident that the graduates will offer relevant skills to the job market.

"The world out there is competitive and as a university we give you the best skills be our ambassadors," she said.

Graduands interviewed said that they were glad the institution proceeded with the graduation event in the wake of stringent social distancing regulation which forbid public gatherings.

The government through Ministry of Health in March banned all social gathering to contain spread of coronavirus effectively putting an end to all functions including church services, mosque prayers and graduations.