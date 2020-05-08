Namibia: Police Investigate Farmer's Death

THE police are investigating the suspected suicide of a farmer and professional hunter, Günter Schwalm, after the 49-year-old was found dead in a field on his farm on Monday morning.

This was confirmed by Otjozondjupa regional police spokesperson inspector Maureen Mbeha yesterday afternoon.

Mbeha said the deceased's body was found between 09h00 and 10h40 on his farm, Omalanga Gross Ottlau, located between Otavi and Etosha National Park.

"It was received as a suicide report incident whereby it was alleged he [Schwalm] committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with a pistol," she said.

According to Mbeha, the incident was reported two hours after Schwalm had left his house and went to his farm.

Earlier reports suggested Schwalm accidentally shot himself when he fell after stepping into a hole. Mbeha contested this.

"According to the investigation, there was nothing like a hole. He was just found there, not in a hole," she said.

Mbeha said no suicide note was left and no foul play is currently suspected.

"An investigation has already been launched and is ongoing to establish such things. We will communicate the findings in due time," she said.

Schwalm was a professional hunter, registered with the Namibia Professional Hunting Association.

He, alongside his wife, Reinhild, established Omalanga Safaris in 1995.

Omalanga is currently one of the premium hunting and tour operations in Namibia.

Schwalm was also the chairperson of the Namibia Charcoal Association.

