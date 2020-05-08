Zimbabwe: RBZ Hunts for Man Filmed Flaunting New Banknotes On Social Media

7 May 2020
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has offered a "financial reward" for information leading to the positive identification of a man who recently appeared on social media flaunting fresh bundles of ZWL$ 5 banknotes.

The video shows a man sitting in a vehicle, bragging and showing off packaged brand new $5 notes.

In a statement dated 7 May, RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya said his office is interested establishing circumstances under which the man came into possession of the mint notes.

"The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (the Bank), in collaboration with the Financial Intelligence Unit of Zimbabwe (FIU), is keen to interview the man to establish the circumstances under which he came into possession of the cash.

"The Bank is offering a financial reward to the first person who will provide information leading to the positive identification and location of the man in the video.

"Anyone with such information should contact Tichafa Chigaba on 0772207310, in strict confidence or come in person to the FIU offices at 4th Floor, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, 80 Samora Machel Avenue, Harare."

The RBZ has come under fire from the general public who believe it is behind the underhand activities responsible for the surging foreign currency rates on the black market.

