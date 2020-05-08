Africa: Pangolin Immune System May Shed Light On How to Defeat COVID-19

8 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shaun Smillie

The animal fingered as the culprit that passed the Covid-19 virus on to humans, contains a mysterious immune system that evolved over millions of years and might just help mankind beat the pandemic.

Pangolins are the prime suspects in passing the Covid-19 virus on to humans, but a new discovery suggests the animal's unique immune system might hold the answer to defeating the pathogen.

Researchers at the Medical University of Vienna in Austria made this discovery while they were examining the genome of the Asian pangolin species, that scientists suspect were responsible for the coronavirus's interspecies jump to humans.

"We knew that bats have a reduced immune response against the virus, so we had decided to look at pangolins, because maybe they might have some genes that are different to other mammals," explains Dr Leopold Eckhart, a co-author in the study that was released on Friday (8 May) in the journal Frontiers in Immunology.

He was right.

"I was surprised to find that two sensors that are normally used by cells in other mammals to detect RNA viruses like the coronavirus, were missing."

These sensors, he explains, were no longer active because of a mutation.

How...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.