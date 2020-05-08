Africa: Pangolin Immune System May Shed Light On How to Defeat COVID-19

analysis

The animal fingered as the culprit that passed the Covid-19 virus on to humans, contains a mysterious immune system that evolved over millions of years and might just help mankind beat the pandemic.

Pangolins are the prime suspects in passing the Covid-19 virus on to humans, but a new discovery suggests the animal's unique immune system might hold the answer to defeating the pathogen.

Researchers at the Medical University of Vienna in Austria made this discovery while they were examining the genome of the Asian pangolin species, that scientists suspect were responsible for the coronavirus's interspecies jump to humans.

"We knew that bats have a reduced immune response against the virus, so we had decided to look at pangolins, because maybe they might have some genes that are different to other mammals," explains Dr Leopold Eckhart, a co-author in the study that was released on Friday (8 May) in the journal Frontiers in Immunology.

He was right.

"I was surprised to find that two sensors that are normally used by cells in other mammals to detect RNA viruses like the coronavirus, were missing."

These sensors, he explains, were no longer active because of a mutation.

