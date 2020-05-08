South Africa: Friday Activist - Lebo Mashile

analysis

Poetry is a weapon and a refuge and Lebo Mashile wields it expertly in our new world where fresh battles are being fought and safe places will have to be remade.

There was that time Lebo Mashile "smoked a spliff with Jesus Christ", that time she parted ways with a women's magazine that photoshopped her 20kg lighter; and that time she stood firm against the erasure of Winnie Mandela's story.

There have been many of "those times" for Mashile, whose poetry and voice have never shied away from what others find difficult to say.

"People may call me difficult, and even as a child I'd be the one who would point out the elephant in the room. But my aspiration as an artist is to say the unsayable," says Mashile.

Mashile is confronting, deliberate and unequivocal, like she's Bessie Head on Twitter.

She says: "I reference history because there is a continuity of thought; there are ideas that people died for. I may deserve credit for my labour, but I name my community, my influences and my history. It's also because erasure happens so easily to radical thinkers and black women artists. Even the lack of support for the arts...