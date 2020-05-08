South Africa: Friday Activist - Lebo Mashile

8 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ufrieda Ho

Poetry is a weapon and a refuge and Lebo Mashile wields it expertly in our new world where fresh battles are being fought and safe places will have to be remade.

There was that time Lebo Mashile "smoked a spliff with Jesus Christ", that time she parted ways with a women's magazine that photoshopped her 20kg lighter; and that time she stood firm against the erasure of Winnie Mandela's story.

There have been many of "those times" for Mashile, whose poetry and voice have never shied away from what others find difficult to say.

"People may call me difficult, and even as a child I'd be the one who would point out the elephant in the room. But my aspiration as an artist is to say the unsayable," says Mashile.

Mashile is confronting, deliberate and unequivocal, like she's Bessie Head on Twitter.

She says: "I reference history because there is a continuity of thought; there are ideas that people died for. I may deserve credit for my labour, but I name my community, my influences and my history. It's also because erasure happens so easily to radical thinkers and black women artists. Even the lack of support for the arts...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.