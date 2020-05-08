South Africa: Attacks On Lawyers Threatens to Undermine Criminal Justice System

analysis

There have been a string of hits and attempted hits on lawyers who represent gangland figures, the latest being an attempt on the life of prominent Cape Town lawyer William Booth. The fear such a trend engenders could erode the integrity of the legal system.

Well-known Cape Town defence lawyer William Booth was shot at during an assassination attempt on 9 April by two armed suspects outside his home in Higgovale, an upmarket suburb at the base of Table Mountain. The gunmen missed and Booth survived unharmed. He has received other death threats.

While reasons for the attempted hit on Booth are unknown, research shows that some lawyers targeted recently might have been pressured to become conduits for corruption, or drawn into disputes over the control of illegal funds or the representation of rival gang members.

Booth rose to prominence in Cape Town as one of the city's leading criminal lawyers, whose clients included alleged underworld figures. South African media reported that his clients Mark Lifman and André Naudé had criminal involvement in the nightclub security industry.

His attempted murder is the latest episode in a pattern of attacks on criminal lawyers, with five other prominent Cape...