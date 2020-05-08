South Africa: Shoprite Checkers Employees Who Tested Positive and Spent Two Weeks in Quarantine Are Turned Away From Work

analysis

Cape Town merchandisers say they have been barred by a branch manager from returning to work before they have been retested for the virus.

In April, about 20 employees of Checkers at the Bayside Mall in Tableview tested positive for the coronavirus. The store was temporarily closed, but was later forced to shut down operations for a longer period after two employees died.

Merchandisers who spoke to Maverick Citizen said they had been prohibited from returning to work on Monday 4 May 2020 when a manager at the store demanded they all be retested. The workers were also ordered to provide documentation about their coronavirus status.

Many of the workers in the store come from the struggling and impoverished communities of Dunoon and Atlantis and cannot afford to pay around R1,400 for a private test. They said they were afraid of losing their jobs because of this.

Maverick Citizen spoke to two of the workers who have asked that their identities are not disclosed. Their names are known to Maverick Citizen.

Nolene, 36, returned to work on 4 May after 14-days of self-quarantine. When she arrived at Bayside Checkers, she said, a branch manager prevented her from entering the premises....