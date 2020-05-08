South Africa: COVID-19 Crisis Poses Risk to Future Youth Employment

opinion

The coronavirus outbreak is creating the conditions for another lost generation. As policymakers and governments around the world put their heads together to craft stimulus and relief packages to stem further economic decline, youth-centric initiatives are glaring in their absence. This has raised fears of a repeat of what happened in the aftermath of the 2008 global economic collapse.

South Africa and Spain have more in common than meets the eye.

Both countries are blessed with striking coastlines, are endowed with natural beauty and have a vibrant tourism trade. Add to that an abundance of sunshine which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to their shores.

Beyond the surface-level commonalities, South Africa and Spain share something far more insidious: a high level of youth unemployment. It is a tragedy that cannot be masked by the picturesque settings in which it is unfolding.

During and after the global financial meltdown of 2008, the youth suffered acutely. The devastating fallout was brought to bear on young people who came of age in the immediate aftermath of the worldwide financial collapse. The aftershocks on the world economy ran so deep and for so long that there was talk of a lost generation.

What...