South Africa: COVID-19 Crisis Poses Risk to Future Youth Employment

8 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Xolisa Phillip

The coronavirus outbreak is creating the conditions for another lost generation. As policymakers and governments around the world put their heads together to craft stimulus and relief packages to stem further economic decline, youth-centric initiatives are glaring in their absence. This has raised fears of a repeat of what happened in the aftermath of the 2008 global economic collapse.

South Africa and Spain have more in common than meets the eye.

Both countries are blessed with striking coastlines, are endowed with natural beauty and have a vibrant tourism trade. Add to that an abundance of sunshine which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to their shores.

Beyond the surface-level commonalities, South Africa and Spain share something far more insidious: a high level of youth unemployment. It is a tragedy that cannot be masked by the picturesque settings in which it is unfolding.

During and after the global financial meltdown of 2008, the youth suffered acutely. The devastating fallout was brought to bear on young people who came of age in the immediate aftermath of the worldwide financial collapse. The aftershocks on the world economy ran so deep and for so long that there was talk of a lost generation.

What...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.