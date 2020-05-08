South Africa: Fidentia Pension Fund Fraudster J Arthur Brown Part of Special COVID-19 Parole

8 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm and Yanga Sibembe

Pension fund fraudster, J Arthur Brown, is one of around 19,000 low-risk prison inmates set to be released as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Special Covid-19 parole dispensation.

Nineteen thousand "low-risk prison inmates" are to be released, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, announced in Pretoria on 8 May 2020.

Among them, Daily Maverick has confirmed, could be fraudster J Arthur Brown, who was serving a 15-year jail term at the Voorberg Prison in Stellenbosch.

He will be a free man if the parole board agrees with the recommendation.

The release of inmates will take place over a 10-week period and will begin as soon as all Parole Board processes "had been flnalised and all relevant rehabilitation and pre-release programmes are attended", Lamola announced.

This would be an opportunity for Brown's victims to oppose parole but if the board feels Brown has served more than half of his sentence it will most likely approve his release.

In a statement, the Presidency said: "The parole dispensation will apply to low risk inmates who have passed their minimum detention period or will approach this period in the coming five years."

"This dispensation excludes inmates sentenced to life...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

