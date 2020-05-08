South Africa: Eastern Cape MEC for Health Alarmed As Taxis Bring 80 COVID-19-Positive Farmworkers Home From the Western Cape

8 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

The Eastern Cape Department of Health has confirmed that 80 of a group of 188 seasonal farmworkers who returned to the province from the Western Cape over the past two weeks have tested positive for coronavirus. The taxis were 'intercepted' on the province's back roads near Elliotdale. Some drivers were allegedly in possession of fake permits. The positive test results come as nearly 10,000 people returned home during the window period allowed for interprovincial travel.

A total of 80 people, mostly seasonal workers working on farms in the Western Cape, have tested positive for coronavirus, the Eastern Cape Department of Health said.

Health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the workers travelled to the province before the window period that allowed for interprovincial travel - some in taxis using fake permits.

The window period was announced by Minister of Co-operative Governance Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma as regulations were eased when the country moved from a hard lockdown (Level 5) to Level 4 as part of the government's strategy to ease a national lockdown gradually. The lockdown was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 22 March as a measure to slow down the number of coronavirus infections in the country. It restricted all travel,...

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

