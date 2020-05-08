South Africa: Unpaid Pension Benefits - the Billions That Could Help Millions Face COVID-19 Fallout

8 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Michael Marchant

In the context of a strained fiscus and a dysfunctional social security agency - freeing up private assets that are owed to poor and vulnerable individuals could also go a long way to supporting the increase in social welfare grants. It is in this context that the roughly R43-billion owed to just under 5 million people, many of them grant beneficiaries, should be viewed.

The now-viral video of the Centurion food parcel queue that snaked 4km was a stunning and sobering visual reminder that the Covid-19 pandemic is devastating to millions of South Africans. The people in that queue represent a small portion of the millions of South Africans who do not have enough food and have lost income due to the closure of large parts of the formal and informal economies.

As the state scrambles to find the money needed to address the unfolding crisis, it is a cruel irony that right now, over R40-billion in pension benefits languish in the accounts of corporate administrators and remain unpaid to millions of pensioners and pension fund members.

The failure of pension fund trustees, fund administrators and the state regulator to ensure that beneficiaries are traced and paid has been well...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.