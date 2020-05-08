South Africa: Unpaid Pension Benefits - the Billions That Could Help Millions Face COVID-19 Fallout

analysis

In the context of a strained fiscus and a dysfunctional social security agency - freeing up private assets that are owed to poor and vulnerable individuals could also go a long way to supporting the increase in social welfare grants. It is in this context that the roughly R43-billion owed to just under 5 million people, many of them grant beneficiaries, should be viewed.

The now-viral video of the Centurion food parcel queue that snaked 4km was a stunning and sobering visual reminder that the Covid-19 pandemic is devastating to millions of South Africans. The people in that queue represent a small portion of the millions of South Africans who do not have enough food and have lost income due to the closure of large parts of the formal and informal economies.

As the state scrambles to find the money needed to address the unfolding crisis, it is a cruel irony that right now, over R40-billion in pension benefits languish in the accounts of corporate administrators and remain unpaid to millions of pensioners and pension fund members.

The failure of pension fund trustees, fund administrators and the state regulator to ensure that beneficiaries are traced and paid has been well...