Mali: Germany, Ministry of Agriculture and WFP Work Together to Build Resilient Communities in Mali

Bamako — As the world braces for the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 health pandemic, Germany has reaffirmed its commitment to the long-term improvement of livelihoods and food security in Mali through an EUR 11 million contribution to the United Nations World Food Programme's life-changing activities in the country

The support from Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development will enable WFP and partners help communities prepare for, respond to and recover from climate shocks and the impact of conflict in the country.

Over 8 years of insecurity and violence compounded by the growing effects climate change are having a toll on food security and nutrition in Mali. About 3.5 million people, representing 18 percent of the country's population are currently struggling to feed and nourish themselves and their families.

"We need to act now to make the difference in the life of people caught in the conflict especially young children and adolescent girls," said Silvia Caruso, WFP Country Director and Representative in Mali. "Investing in community resilience is investing in the future for those furthest behind."

"Addressing multiple vulnerabilities driven by conflict, climate change and the current health crisis due to COVID-19 requires consolidated efforts," said Dr Dietrich Pohl, German Ambassador in Mali. "We are particularly happy to support the Government of Mali and its partners in building resilient communities."

The contribution is part of a multi-year support from Germany across in the Sahel and will allow WFP to assist 144,000 people across Mali. This will include an estimated 43,500 children, pregnant women and nursing mothers to benefit from nutrition support while 86,000 people will receive cash transfers for asset creation; and feeding for 15,100 school children.

Since 2018, Germany's multi-year funding to WFP operations in Mali, as part of a regional investment in the Sahel region, has contributed to strengthening the resilience of individuals, communities and systems in impoverished and fragile areas. Over 171,600 persons have so far been supported in 100 villages across the country. Activities included rehabilitation of agricultural and pastoral lands, malnutrition treatment and prevention, capacity building of smallholder farmers and local purchases of food to support school feeding activities.