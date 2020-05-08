Tunisia: Sa7ti.tn - New Training Platform for Medics and Paramedics

8 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The "Education for Employment" organisation announced on Friday, the launch of the national initiative "sa7ti.tn" for free electronic training of medics and paramedics, in cooperation with the institute of health professions and with the support of the United States Embassy in Tunis.

It is a training platform for the management of coronavirus patients.

It aims to raise awareness and train medics and paramedics in order to increase their protection and the effectiveness of their interventions.

The training sessions will be conducted in several formats through educational videos, fixed content and videos using high and low-fidelity medical simulation and a two-dimensional educational video.

An a priori and a posteriori evaluation will be scheduled in each session and a training certificate will be awarded to each candidate.

The organisation explained that the initiative is mainly based on high-quality medical simulation courses in a live broadcast on the Microsoft Teams platform inviting interested persons to register on the above-mentioned site so that they can obtain the link of the training they wish to follow.

The simulation sessions include a first scenario, which involves the management of a stable suspect case, while the second scenario involves the management of a confirmed case infected with the virus and in a critical situation.

