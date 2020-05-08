Tunisia: Djerba-COVID-19 - Turkish Medical Aid Plane Lands in Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — A Turkish plane carrying three tonnes of medical supplies intended for Tunisia and Libya landed Friday at Djerba-Zarzis international airport.

Tunisia's part in the cargo will be stored at the Central Pharmacy before distribution to various health structures, Advisor to the Health Minister in charge of social issues Houssine Azzi told TAP.

The part meant for Libya will be stored at the airport warehouse pending the finalisation of customs procedures. It will be dispatched to Libya via Ras Jedir border crossing, the same source said.

Aid to Tunisia consists of 250,000 surgical masks, 100 face-visors, 200 safety glasses, 100 (N95 masks), 500 protective suits and 500 litres of hydroalcoholic solution.

The Turkish ambassador to Tunisia said this donation is part of solidarity between the two countries in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

He said Tunisian authorities agreed to receive the aid destined for both countries, given the proximity of Djerba-Zarzis Airport to the Libyan territory, provided they deliver it after completion of necessary customs procedures, the diplomat added.

In a press release issued on Thursday night, the Presidency of the Republic said a Turkish plane was authorised to land at Djerba-Zarzis Airport on the condition that the cargo intended for Libya should be delivered to Tunisian authorities (police and customs). The latter will in turn dispatch the medical supplies to the Libyan side through Ras Jedir border crossing.