South Africa: Crystal Meth Worth Almost R4 Million Seized En Route to Cape Town

Police confiscated drugs worth close to R4 million as they were allegedly being smuggled into Cape Town.

Northern Cape police said the alleged drug smuggler was caught at a roadblock on Friday in the town of Calvinia, which lies in the barren Great Karoo, around 380km north of Cape Town.

The bust took place at an early morning roadblock in the Hantam Municipality town.

The driver of a bakkie was stopped and his vehicle searched. The interior and load bay were found to be clean.

But police investigated more closely and found that drugs had allegedly been hidden in the spare wheel.

Police found 12.6kg of crystal meth, "with an estimated street value of R3 971 268," Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said. Police also discovered a secret compartment beneath the back seat, but this was empty.

The driver, a 56-year-old man from Johannesburg, was arrested.

"The suspect was reportedly driving from the Eastern Cape to Cape Town. The suspect is expected to appear before the Calvinia Magistrate's Court on Monday, 11 May. [The] Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) will be investigating the case further," the officer said.

Source: News24