South Africa: Community Assistance Sought By Uitenhage Detectives

8 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Detectives attached to the South African Police Service in Uitenhage are investigating an inquest after the body of a female baby was found amongst the refuse at the Koedoeskloof refuse sight at about 08:00 on Monday, 4 May 2020. A vagrant was busy searching through the rubbish bags, when he made the discovery. A post mortem will be held to determine the exact cause of death. The circumstances surrounding the discovery and how the body landed up amongst the refuse is not clear and it is under investigation. Police are appealing to anyone who can assist with the tracing of the mother or with the investigation to contact Detective Warrant Officer Deon Roos on 079 896 8148, SAPS Uitenhage on 041 996 3438 or the nearest police station.

