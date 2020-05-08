South Africa: Last Obstacle Falls Ahead of Zuma Corruption Trial As Thales Case Dismissed By Concourt

analysis

The last legal challenge to the prosecution of former President Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales has been dismissed by the Constitutional Court. On Friday, the apex court ruled that Thales' attempt to persist in having the prosecution permanently stayed had no chances of success.

When former president Jacob Zuma's corruption trial begins on 23 June - Covid-19 and his health permitting - a representative from French arms company Thales will be in the dock beside him, facing charges of having bribed Zuma in connection with procurement related to the infamous 1999 Arms Deal.

This is the upshot of a Constitutional Court ruling delivered on Friday, dismissing Thales' leave to appeal against an October 2019 judgment that ordered the prosecution of Thales should proceed.

Lawyers for Thales argued before the Pietermaritzburg High Court last year that the re-institution of corruption charges against the firm by former NPA boss Shaun Abrahams was irregular and a violation of prosecutorial discretion. They contended that the French company could not receive a fair trial both for political reasons and due to the length of time that has elapsed since the original criminal charges against Thales were dropped in 2009.

Thales has repeatedly maintained...