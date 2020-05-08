South Africa: Diepsloot Nurse Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 Recovering in Isolation

A Gauteng nurse who tested positive for Covid-19 is recovering in isolation.

The nurse who works at a temporary testing station in Diepsloot tested positive last month.

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said the nurse was currently in a mild stage and was recuperating.

Masuku said they had traced and tested 40 people who had primary contact with the nurse and that they had all tested negative.

About 12 000 people have been screened in Diepsloot and 1 000 others, including the nurse, tested for the virus since April.

Masuku and Premier David Makhura visited a temporary testing station situated in a recreational park in Diepsloot on Friday.

Masuku said the station was responsible for family planning, child and adult vaccinations, tuberculosis, HIV and Covid-19 testing.

"We are here to rectify where we have been compromised. Residents needed us to come and intervene. Many people feel that we are not doing enough. We are doing the best of our capabilities. We need everyone to be on board to overcome this pandemic," said Masuku.

"We have to protect our health workers, they are our frontline workers. When one of them tests positive, we jump quickly and ensure that their families are also protected.

"We want people here to continue taking measures and wear their cloth masks and practice physical distancing. We want to warn our people that the road ahead is very long and [we] mustn't be complacent as we are approaching winter.

"We are happy that there are those checking various illnesses and there are those getting their flu vaccines, especially elderly, pregnant people and those who tested positive for TB," said Makhura.

He said flu vaccines were not going to prevent people from contracting the virus, but would assist the vulnerable during winter.

The province had secured 10.4 million personal protective equipment (PPE) units.

"The number is only enough for the phase we are in. As we get to winter, the number of infection is likely to increase. Our health workers will need more PPEs.

"We have ordered 63 million units of PPEs. We are planning ahead. September, which is the expected peak month, is very far. If we take proper steps, we are likely to avoid a catastrophe ahead. We want to avoid losing many lives," said Makhura.

Source: News24