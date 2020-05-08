Mauritius: COVID-19 Testing for Over 40 000 Frontliners Completed

8 May 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Twelve days after the launch of the mass testing programme, 43 070 frontliners have been screened through the Rapid Antigen Tests. Mauritius, currently, has only two active Covid-19 cases and no new case has been recorded in the past 24 hours.

The figures were released through a press communiqué issued, this evening, by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Since the outbreak of the infection in the country, 65 625 tests have been carried out including 22 555 PCR tests. Mauritius has registered a total of 332 positive cases and ten Covid-19 related death.

At date 100 passengers are under quarantine and a total of 320 patients have been successfully treated.

#ResOuLakaz #BeSafeMoris

