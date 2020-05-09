Tanzania: COVID-19 Updates Intact

THE government says it will continue updating the public on the status of the COVID- 19 pandemic after the completion of technical improvements of the national community health laboratory.

Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, said yesterday that for about seven days, the government has not issued updates relating to the disease because the national laboratory is currently undergoing technical improvements.

Speaking at the launch of Afya Call Centre at Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS) in Dar es Salaam, Ms Mwalimu said that upon completion, the government will continue providing regular updates of the viral disease.

"For about seven days, we have not issued any updates on the status of coronavirus in the country because the national laboratory is undergoing technical improvements... I am giving an assurance that in few days' time, the work will be accomplished and we will continue to issue regular updates, "she said.

Minister Mwalimu however cautioned that the disease has continued to affect people, and as such, it was the responsibility of each individual to continue taking precautionary measures.

She called upon the people to continue with their activities while taking precautionary measures such as avoiding non-essential gatherings, washing hands regularly and observing social distancing.

The minister also said that people should continue wearing cloth masks to prevent themselves against the disease and leave factory masks for use by health sector workers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Last week, the government suspended two National Health Laboratory (NHL) top officials to pave the way for investigations by a 10-person special team.

Making the revelation in Dodoma, Minister Mwalimu instructed the ministry's Permanent Secretary to suspend the laboratory's Director, Dr Nyambura Moremi and Quality Assurance Manager, Jacob Lusekelo.

The minister's measures came a day after President John Magufuli uncovered shocking revelations of some local Covid-19 test results, which cast doubt on the quality and safety of the test kits.

In a statement availed to the media by the ministry's communications unit, the team of ten members from different institutions will complete the assignment and submit a report to the minister before May 13, this year.

The team will be chaired by Prof Eligius Lyamuya from the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS).

During the swearing-in of the newly appointed Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba in Chato, Geita Region, President Magufuli doubted the accuracy of the Covid-19 test kits and ordered for the investigation.

He said samples of a pawpaw and goat tested positive for the coronavirus, emanating from inconclusive and undetermined procedures.

According to him, the government took measures to test the efficiency of the facility in testing the coronavirus, and used different samples such as car oil (lubricant), animals, birds and fruits.

"All these were submitted to the laboratories without the knowledge of the technicians at the centre," said Dr Magufuli at the event that was broadcast live last Sunday.

However, he asked other countries to conduct quality and standard trials of testing kits.