Sudan: COVID-19 Cases Jump to 1111, Lockdown Extended

Sudan Ministry of Health announced on Friday 181 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths.

Today's update raised the country's total cases to 1111 including 59 deaths.

The Ministry said 140 of the new cases were reported in Khartoum State, 14 in North Kordofan, 11 in South Darfur, 6 in al-Gezira, 5 in al-Gadarif, 2 in in River Nile and one in each of Northern, West Kordofan and Kassala.

The jump in Khartoum State's cases prompted the authorities to extend a 3-week lockdown for ten days more starting Saturday.