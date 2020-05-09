Tanzania: 'Access to Power Jumps to 84.6%'

Dodoma — TANZANIA's access to electricity index has recorded the highest level so far with 84.6 per cent in 2020, as authorities have vowed to intensify the rural electrification model, to boost the speed and efficiency of getting power especially to those lacking the facility.

The number of villages with access to electricity rose to 9,112 in April 2020 from 2,018 in 2015.

Energy Minister Dr Medard Kalemani told the National Assembly in Dodoma, the country's overall electricity access had reached 84.6, up from 67.8 per cent in 2016.

The number of customers connected to the main source of power also reached over 2.766 million, up from 1.473 million, or an increase of 1.293 new connections.

Tabling his ministry's 2.196trl/- budget focusing on increasing investment in power production and supply, the minister says power generation in the country had also increased to 1,601.84 megawatts as of last April from only 1,308megawatts in 2015.

The increase in power capacity is attributed to the completion of Kinyerezi I and II natural gas-powered station generating a combined capacity of 398.22megawatts.

Natural gas in the country's largest source of power mix accounting to 892.72 megawatts of the national grid.

Hydropower contributes 573.70 megawatts, while heavy oil and biomass make up of 88.80 megawatts and 10.50 megawatts, respectively.

Dr Kalemani told the parliament that works on the construction of the mega Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) that will pump in addition 2,115 megawatts into the national grid has reached 85 per cent and will be completed in 2022.

"We are planning to continue implementing other electricity- generating projects during the forthcoming financial year," he said.

The lined-up projects include the ongoing Rusumo Hydropower Project - a shared project between Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi whose work has now reached 61 per cent.

It will generate 80 megawatts upon its completion in February next year that will be shared among the three countries, and Tanzania has allocated 13.846m/- for the final works.

"At least 1.44trn/- has been allocated for the JNHPP during the financial year 2020/21," the minister said.

Dr Kalemani outlined that the government has so far paid 1.219trn/- as part of the 6.55trn/- needed by the contractor to complete the job.

However, he noted that the project has been going on well, having employed some 3,897 people.

He named other projects that will be implemented in 2020/21 as Ruhudji project (358 megawatts), Kakono (87megawatts), Rumakali (222 megawatts), Malagarasi (45 megawatts), Kikonge (300 megawatts), Kinyerezi I Extension (185megawatts), Mtwara (300megawatts) and renewable energy projects (Solar 150megawatts, Wind 200 megawatts and Coal 600 megawatts).

"We're committed to increasing our power distribution networks," he added.

He cited some projects as the 400kV Singida-Arusha- Namanga, 220kV Makambako- Songea, 220kV Bulyanhulu- Geita, 220kV Geita-Nyakanazi, 220kV Rusumo-Nyakanazi, and 400kV Iringa-Mbeya-Tunduma- Sumbawanga-Mpanda- Kigoma-Nyakanazi, which is commonly known as Northwest grid.

He said the government's backed rural electrification phase three round one that targeted to connect 3,559 villages at a cost of 1.157trn/- had so far connected 2,659 villages.

"We have embarked on electricity densification project targeting urban suburbs that had no power. The project targets Dodoma, Kilimanjaro, Pwani, Tabora, Shinyanga, Mwanza, Singida, Tanga and Mbeya regions," he said, saying a total of 1,103 suburbs will benefit.

According to the minister, the State is also implementing peri-urban projects and renewable energy projects targeting off-grids and at least 29bn/- and 333.43bn/- have been allocated in the 2020/21 budget for the purpose.