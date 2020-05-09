Nigeria: Lagos COVID-19 Patients Running From Isolation Centres - Commissioner

Lagos — The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, said yesterday Lagos had many unoccupied beds at isolation centres despite the increasing number of cases because many people who tested positive for COVID-19 were running away from being taken to isolation centres for treatment.

He noted that some who tested positive do not answer their calls while others sometimes shut their doors or leave their environments to avoid being admitted.

"There is also a situation that we experience when we test people, sometimes they find it difficult to find them. The ambulances would go into a community, people would flee their homes, and they make it difficult for us to find them."

"If you have tested positive, we expect you to cooperate with us and make yourself available so that you can be admitted and accessed. Our isolation facilities are really comfortable. Members of the executive and senior people in government have been admitted into those facilities. If I test positive, I will go to one of those facilities.'

He said of all the 20 LG in the state, Alimosho, Oshodi and Isolo have more COVID-19 cases.